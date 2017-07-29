Miss Teen USA 2017: Pics Of The 51 Smart & Beautiful Ladies Vying For The Crown

51 of the most gorgeous girls in the United States will compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant. Before the extravaganza kicks off, get to know all of the contestants fighting for the crown.

At the end of the July 29, one of the fifty-one women competing in the Miss Teen USA pageant will walk away with the crown and the prestigious title. Each state will be represented in this glamorous event, plus one teen representing the District of Columbia. Will Kirby Lindley, 17, win, giving Texas back-to-back crowns? Or will California’s Jaanu Patel, 16, be crowned? South Carolina’s Alexis Johnson, 18, North Dakota’s Kilyn Parisien-Hill, 18, New York’s Isabella Griffith, 16, and Alexis Smith, 17m of Nevada also have a chance of snatching that crown. Every one of these beautiful, talented and intelligent teens could win!

E! News’ Erin Lim and celebrity trainer Heidi Powell will co-host the July 29 event. A day before the event, the preliminary competitions took place, allowing the ladies to showcase their athletic wear and evening gowns. During the main event, the initial 51 contestants will be whittled down to 15. After another round of competition, the top five will advance to the interview session. From there, only one will win.

Taking the crown is a rollercoaster. Just ask the current reigning queen, Karlie Hay. She was on a high after winning the event in 2016, but that joy came crashing down after eagle-eye fans found that she had used the racist n-word in some Tweets. “I didn’t know if I should give up or continue to pursue the dream I had been chasing for so many years,” she told Just Jared Jr., “At one point, it felt like everything I worked so hard for was crumbling down in front of me.”

“I had to constantly remind myself that there are people in the world that have worse situations. So rather than focusing on all of the problems in my life, I focused on my many blessings,” she added. After being called out for using the n-word, Karlie apologized, according to USA Today. “I am very sorry. It’s embarrassing. It’s something I’m ashamed of. I’ve grown up from that 15-year-old girl who used that type of language. It’s never acceptable and now I know how hurtful it is. It hurts me to know that at one point in my life I used that language. I said that. It’s not me.”

