Bella Hadid & More Show Off Their Glistening Bikini Bods While Getting Out Of The Pool

Forget running on the beach in slow motion, this summer is all about the pool! Sexy celebs like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and more have all showed off their soaking wet glistening bodies after taking a dip.

Say hello to this summer’s latest photo trend — getting out of the pool. It sounds simple, but Hollywood starlets like Bella Hadid, Bella Thorne, and Iggy Azalea, are raking in all the likes on Instagram from showing off their soaking wet bikini bodies. Pamela Anderson and the Baywatch crew made the slow motion beach run famous in their signature red one-piece swimsuits, so think of this batch of photos as the new and improved version. There’s no better way to spend the summertime than hanging by the pool with a pina colada and good company — just ask Kendall Jenner. The reality star relaxed with Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Travis Scott in early June, soaking in the sun rays and splashing around.

But if you think that’s fun, check out what Angelina Jolie did for her children. In the middle of LA’s insane heatwave, the actress spoiled her little ones with an 100-FOOT slide in the backyard! The track led from her $25 million mansion’s grassy area to the center of the pool down below. Dear Angie, if you’re reading this, please invite us to your next pool party. We’ll bring the beer, the good times, and the soundtrack! Our favorite tunes of the summer include “Hot In Herre” by Nelly, “Island In The Sun” by Weezer, and “Style” by Taylor Swift.

Speaking of T.Swizzle, is she the queen of summertime fun or what?! Every year she hosts an amazing 4th Of July party at her Rhode Island home. Last time besties like Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively flew into town just for her celebration, where they ate patriotic popsicles and stunned in red, white, and blue swimsuits. This year, however, the “New Romantics” singer kept to herself and spent low-key quality time with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Summer bummer!

HollywoodLifers, which out-of-the-pool picture is your favorite? Comment below!