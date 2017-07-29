Beyonce & JAY-Z Look Madly In Love Before Hitting Up SoulCycle: See Her Snap-Back Bod

She just gave birth to twins, but Beyonce’s already getting her body back into formation. With JAY-Z joining her at SoulCycle, Bey was ready to shed the baby weight and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Perhaps SoulCycle is the key to a successful marriage? Despite their ups and downs, both JAY Z, 46, and Beyonce, 35, seemed to be more in love than ever when they hit up the gym on July 28. Right before heading in for a 45-minute spin class, per Daily Mail, Bey exchanged a kiss with Jay, putting to rest any idea that their marriage was on the rocks. While their love was a sight to behold, Bey’s snap-back bod stole the spotlight. For a woman who gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir around June 13, Bey looked amazing. She should, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s a “regular” at that gym. CLICK HERE FOR PICS OF BEYONCE’S SNAP-BACK BOD.

“We have a lot of celebs taking classes, but she’s definitely our favorite,” the gym insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s very down to earth and friendly and comes across as just a regular person. Beyonce’s people always call ahead to reserve classes for her and we keep the bikes at the back of the class free so she can sneak in once the class has already started.” That’s awfully nice, as it must be hard for Bey to get in a good workout, what with her being the biggest music superstar in the entire world. The best thing is that sometimes, her hubby joins her!

“Jay Z has attended classes with Beyonce in the past,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “but he’s not as regular as she is.” He better not be cheating on his diet. The last time JAY allegedly cheated, well – the world got two amazing albums in Lemonade and 4:44, but almost at the cost of JAY and Bey’s marriage. While JAY is casual when it comes to spin class, Bey is hardcore. “Beyonce always works up a sweat and really gives it her all. She looks absolutely amazing. You would never guess that she gave birth to twins just weeks ago,” the insider says.

Well, she is Beyonce, after all. If there were anyone who can have twins and look flawless just a few weeks later, it would be her. In fact, following Sir and Rumi’s birth, Bey hit up the 2017 FYF Fest with sister Solange Knowles, 31, to watch Missy Elliot break it down on stage. Bey just naturally has boundless energy, a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. That’s how she’s able to make time for her sister, be active in raising her kids and still find time to work in a spin class. All hail the queen!

Are you surprised that Beyonce’s shedding the baby weight so quickly, HollywoodLifers?