It’s the biggest match in soccer and it’s taking place on American soil! Barcelona faces Real Madrid in El Clasico Miami on July 29 at 7:30 PM ET so learn how to watch the live stream of this incredible International Champions Cup match.

If there was ever a time to be a soccer fan, this would be it. The biggest football game to ever be played in the United States is about to go down. Real Madrid, the reigning Champions League and La Liga champions, take on their bitter rivals, Real Madrid, in El Clasico Miami. If the roof’s on the Hard Rock Stadium, the roar of the fans will certainly blow it off, especially when Lionel Messi, 30, Gareth Bale, 28, Neymar, 25, Karim Benzema, 29, Luis Suarez, 30, Sergio Ramos, 31, and the rest of these soccer superstars take the field. Though this match is a “friendly,” as part of the International Champions Cup, it’s never “friendly” when Barca faces Real.

After all, this is a rivalry that has spanned more than 100 years. The teams first met in May 13, 1902, as part of the Copa Coronacion, according to Barcelona’s official website. The tournament, organized to celebrate the crowning of 16-year-old Alfonso XIII, saw Barcelona win 3-1 over Madrid. Since then, they’ve battled 266 times. Out of all the matches – including both competitive and these friendly exhibition meetings – Barcelona has the edge with 110 wins to Real Madrid’s 97.

“It’s an absolutely astounding week of soccer, a stardust occasion,” Ray Hudson, 62, former footballer and current commentator for beIN Sports and SiriusXM, told the Miami Herald. “If you’d told me then that Barcelona and Real Madrid would be playing at the stadium Joe [Robbie] built, it would be inconceivable. The lead-up to this has been long and arduous for the sport, but now it’s arrived like a bottle rocket. This country has been baptized with soccer.”

The Blaugrana comes into this match riding high on a victory. Barca avenged their elimination from the 2017-18 Champions League, defeating Juventus (the team that sent them packing) in a 2-1 victory on July 22. On the other end of the field, Real Madrid suffered an unexpected loss to Manchester United. Jose Mournho, 54, led the Red Devils to victory, as the team won on penalties following a 1-1 draw. Even though it seemed as if Real wasn’t really into the match, the loss seemed a bit disheartening. Plus, the team was without Cristiano Ronaldo, 32. Though he’s sitting out most of the ICC, the tournament’s organizers are “hopeful” that he’ll play this game, per the Miami Herald. Will he be in Miami in time for this game, or will he be watching it (with his brand new twins and pregnant girlfriend) from home?

