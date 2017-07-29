Ariel Winter Channels Kylie Jenner With Freshly Dyed Long Black Mane — See Her Sexy Makeover

Ariel Winter has been having all kinds of fun as a red head. But now it’s time to go back to black! The actress stepped out in West Hollywood on July 28 with her freshly dyed strands and looked like she was channeling Kylie Jenner for inspiration.

Ariel Winter, 19, has gone back to basics. The Modern Family star looked absolutely stunning when she walked out of the Nine Zero One salon, rocking a head of long, jet black hair on July 28. Ariel, who had been flaunting deep crimson color for several months, is naturally raven-haired — just like Kylie Jenner. While Ariel looked just perfect on her day out — wearing a stringy, backless black bodysuit, ripped, skinny blue jeans and thick-heeled black boots — we could not help but compare her style to the 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s! Click here to see pics of Ariel and her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Ariel, who complimented her look with a designer red purse and perfectly painted scarlet fingernails, has been known to channel Kylie’s look, and now the hue of her locks is just one more striking similarity! While the young actress obviously has her own unique sense of style, she and Kylie do cross paths in the hair, makeup and fashion departments more often than not — a fact that definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed by Kylie.

“Kylie is kind of flattered by it, but at the same time she’s a little irritated,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s very proud of her unique style, and it annoys her that Ariel is constantly stealing her look, Kylie wishes that she would develop her own style instead of copying hers.” Hey, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Ky! Plus, this is Ariel’s natural hair color, so we’re pretty sure she has a right to it.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel going back to black? Do you think she looks too much like Kylie this way? Let us know below!