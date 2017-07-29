Bella Hadid Holds Hands With DJ Daniel Chetrit & Sweetly Embraces Him In NYC — Hot New Romance?

Bella Hadid is bouncing back! Bella was spotted strolling arm and arm with DJ Daniel Chetrit in NYC on July 28 and their adorable chemistry has us thinking The Weeknd is the furthest thing from her mind!

Bella Hadid, 20, may have finally met her match. The 20-year-old model has been free as a bird for the past eight months, while her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, has been falling madly in love with Selena Gomez, 25. But now, it’s Bella’s turn. On July 28, Bella was spotted having a lovely night out with DJ Daniel Chetrit! Bella wrapped her arm around his shoulder and as they walked he reached up and tenderly held her hand across his heart. OMG. Okay, no one walks that way with their friend, so we know something passionate is brewing!

Ever the fashionista, Bella chose her outfit carefully, wearing a denim crop top that highlighted her flat tummy and denim jeans with a fun flare. She pulled a purple and white denim jacket over the ensemble and added a couple large hoop earrings. Her DJ went for a more classic look — jeans, T-shirt and a button down. The pair headed to dinner at Cipriani’s in Soho, where a few friends joined them for the evening. That’s one of the best things about this match, they share the same friends! Daniel is close with Bella’s besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURES OF DANIEL AND BELLA HOLDING HANDS.

This isn’t the first time Bella and Daniel have been spotted together, though it is definitely their most passionate outing. The pair were seen in New York City earlier this week and they were hanging on each other then too! Their new romance could have been blossoming for some time now, as Bella was seen hanging with Daniel in May, along with Kendall, Luka Sabbat and Daniel’s brother Jon Chetrit. It would be so great to see Bella settle into a great relationship after her heartbreaking split from The Weeknd!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella and DJ Daniel? Are they a good fit? Do you want to see them get serious? Let us know below!