Deidre Ball: Scaramucci’s Furious Wife Gave Birth To Premature Son After Divorce Filing

No wonder Deidre Ball reportedly filed for divorce! While Anthony Scaramucci was attending an event with Donald Trump, his wife was giving birth on her own. It wasn’t until four days later that he met his baby.

Anthony Scaramucci should really rethink his priorities. Apparently it seems like work comes first to the new White House communications director, who was with Donald Trump at a Boy Scouts Jamboree in Virginia instead of at the hospital with his wife. Deidre Ball was nine months pregnant when she demanded a divorce three weeks ago, according to Page Six. The publication claims she welcomed a premature baby boy — their second child — two weeks early on Monday (July 24) while Anthony was miles away from home with the President. OH — and that’s not even the worst of it!

Right after the blonde beauty gave birth to James, she reportedly received a TEXT MESSAGE from Anthony saying, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.” It wasn’t until four days later that “The Mooch” met his newborn son, who was in intensive care, face-to-face. It doesn’t even sound like Anthony has any remorse for missing the birth of his child. One of his associates elaborated on the situation, saying, “There was discussion between him, her and the divorce attorneys about Anthony going to the hospital and unfortunately…the delivery was sudden,” to Page Six.

Rightfully, Deidre is reportedly beyond furious with Anthony. At first many thought it was his “naked political ambition” that tore them apart, but now her lawyer, Jill Stone, claims that isn’t the case. “Whoever decided to state that that was the cause, that has nothing to do with her filing for divorce,” she told the NY Daily News. That being said, other sources still insist that their three-year marriage was full of “lies” and she’s adamant about leaving him even though they have two children together. Now we can begin to understand why!

