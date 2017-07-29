Deidre Ball: Scaramucci’s Wife Gave Birth To 3rd Child Days After Filing For Divorce

No wonder Deidre Ball reportedly filed for divorce! While Anthony Scaramucci was plotting to take over Sean Spicer’s job at the White House, his wife was giving birth to their premature son.

Anthony Scaramucci should really rethink his priorities. Apparently it seems like work comes first to the new White House communications director, who was with Donald Trump at a Boy Scouts Jamboree in Virginia instead of at the hospital with his wife. Deidre Ball was nine months pregnant when she demanded a divorce three weeks ago, according to Page Six. The publication claims she welcomed a premature baby boy — their third child — two weeks early on Monday (July 24) while Anthony was miles away from home with the President. OH — and that’s not even the worst of it!

Right after the blonde beauty gave birth to James, she reportedly received a TEXT MESSAGE from Anthony saying, “Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child.” It wasn’t until four days later that “The Mooch” met his newborn son, who was in intensive care, face-to-face. It doesn’t even sound like Anthony has any remorse for missing the birth of his child. One of his associates elaborated on the situation, saying, “There was discussion between him, her and the divorce attorneys about Anthony going to the hospital and unfortunately…the delivery was sudden,” to Page Six.

Rightfully, Deidre is reportedly beyond furious with Anthony. Strike one was his “naked political ambition,” strike two was blowing off the birth of James, and who knows how many more strikes there have been behind closed doors. “There’s been…a lot of lies,” a source close to the couple tells Page Six. “She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She has left him even though they have two children together.” And now we can begin to understand why!

HollywoodLifers, can you blame Deidre for reportedly filing for divorce?