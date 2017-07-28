Tiny & T.I.: Why She Still Sees Bernice Burgos As A Threat To Her Marriage

Old habits die hard. Even though Tiny and T.I. are back on track, that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about Bernice Burgos. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why the model is still a threat to their marriage.

Everything’s coming up Millhouse! Well, sort of. Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, still fears that an old enemy from her past could easily destroy things with T.I., 36, again now that their marriage is back on track. Bernice Burgos might never completely go away since she’s become a celebrity in her own right, conducting interviews on The Breakfast Club and mingling with other rappers like Drake and Chris Brown. Knowing this, the Xscape singer sees the Instagram model as a major threat. “Tiny is not a spiteful person, but as far as she’s concerned, Bernice’s romance with Tip hurt her family,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hopes to never hear from her again.”

Easier said than done, though. Bernice has blown up social media with her sexy workout videos and seems to be popping up at all the hottest Hollywood restaurants and clubs. How do you get rid of someone so popular? Ignoring them is step one. “Tiny hasn’t even bothered listening to Bernice’s interview on The Breakfast Club — but all her friends have and they’re going in on her,” the source continues. “Tiny’s happy with the way this is playing out. She’s finally getting the last laugh. Of course that doesn’t mean she doesn’t see Bernice as a threat anymore. Tiny’s going to keep a close eye on Tip to make sure she stays gone.”

If the “Live Your Life” rapper holds up his end to be faithful, so will Tiny. In fact, she’s already dismissed her hotter-than-hell personal trainer Kory Phillips because she successfully received the end results — a sexier body and a jealous husband. The plan to get T.I. back worked out perfectly. Hopefully it’ll stay that way if Bernice stays far away.

