John F. Kelly: 5 Things About DHS Secretary Replacing Reince Priebus As Trump’s Chief of Staff

Did President Donald Trump tell Reince Priebus ‘you’re fired’ before he replaced him with John F. Kelly? With all the chaos going on, learn about the Homeland Security boss now running Trump’s White House.

1. John F. Kelly was the head Homeland Security for only six months. Did John F. Kelly, 67, just get a promotion? Or a demotion? With the shocking news that Reince Priebus, 45, would no longer be his White House Chief of Staff, President Donald Trump, 71, announced that the John – the head of Homeland Security – would step up to fill Reince’s shoes. Here’s hoping John wasn’t too comfy in his job. He’s only been in charge the DHS since January 20. Unlike many of Trump’s other nominees, John was easily confirmed by the United States Senate, flying through with a vote of 88-11.

2. He’s a decorated veteran. John is entering a White House that resembles a political war zone, so it’s a good thing that he’s got military experience. John is a retired four-star United States Marine Corps general. He was also the head of the United States Southern command, which saw him oversee military operations in 32 countries in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, according to PBS. He even led troops during intense combat missions in Iraq, becoming the first Marine colonel since 1951 to be promoted to brigadier general while in active combat.

3. He didn’t endorse Donald Trump during the 2016 election. A house divided cannot stand, and it seems Trump’s White House is split in two. Reince exited his job after the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, 53, called him a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” Anthony took a shot at White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, 63, saying that Bannon was trying to “build [his] brand off the f*cking strength of the President.” What will Anthony say about John? General Kelly didn’t openly endorse Trump during the campaign, saying he was willing to work in either a Republican or Democratic administration.

4. He lost a son in combat. Marine Lt. Robert Michael Kelly was killed via a landmine while leading a platoon on patrol in Afghanistan. Kelly’s other son is also serving his country, as John Kelly Jr. is a Marine Corps major.

5. He’s not a big fan of women serving in combat roles. Remember when Trump banned transgender Americans from serving in the military? It seems like so long ago, but it was just two days before giving Reince the boot. Well, while General Kelly hasn’t offered his thoughts on transgender men and women in uniform, he did suggest that the standards for combat troops would drop if women were allowed to serve on the front lone, according to Mother Jones. Well, will the standards of Trump’s White House drop with General Kelly taking over? Things can’t get any worse, can they?

