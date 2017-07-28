‘The Last Tycoon’: 5 Key Things To Know About Matt Bomer’s New Show

Matt Bomer is here to make you swoon watching ‘The Last Tycoon.’ Since the show is streaming now, here are 5 things you need to know before sitting down to watch, including what it’s about and more!

1. The show is inspired by a book! The series is loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s last book, The Last Tycoon. The novel was unfinished at the time of F. Scott’s death in 1940 at the age of 44. It was published posthumously in 1941. F. Scott is the beloved American author who wrote The Great Gatsby.

2. Matt Bomer isn’t the only notable star in the show. Matt, a Magic Mike and American Horror Story alum, is playing Hollywood’s beloved Monroe Stahr, a widower and film producer. The show also stars Kelsey Grammer as Pat Brady, Monroe’s father figure and boss. Lily Collins plays Cecelia Brady, Pat’s daughter. The show also stars Dominique McElligott, Jessica De Gouw, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Koen De Bouw. Talk about a good-looking cast! The show focuses on Monroe, who is Hollywood’s hottest new studio executive in the 1930s, and the power struggle between him and the current head of the studio, Pat.

3. You can binge watch it now! The Last Tycoon is available to stream now on Amazon Prime. If you have an Amazon Prime account, it is free to watch!

4. This isn’t the only adaptation! F. Scott’s novel was adapted as a TV play in 1957. The film version of The Last Tycoon was released in 1976 and starred Robert De Niro.

5. The show has a connection to Mad Men. More than 40 crew members, including makeup artists, directors, dialect coaches, costume designers, and set dressers, are now working on The Last Tycoon, according to The New York Times. With the intricate sets and costumes, the show is definitely is giving off serious Mad Men vibes.

