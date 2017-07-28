Tiny Quit Working Out With Hot Trainer To Make ‘Jealous’ T.I. Happy As They Save Their Marriage

For Tiny, getting a killer bod is not worth losing her marriage with T.I. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop that she’s stopped seeing her hot trainer because it made her hubby ‘jealous.’

Lunges. Squats. Clean and jerk. These are all great ways to work up a sweat while working out. As Tameka “Tiny” Harris knows, it takes hard work to look as good as she does. During her marriage drama with T.I., 36, the 42-year-old Xscape singer began developing a “revenge body” with smoking hot trainer Kory Phillips, but as a friend of Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, that gym partnership is no more. “Tiny has stopped working out with Kory. T.I. was not one bit happy about that situation.”

“[T.I.] hates the idea of Tiny paying some guy to basically stare at her body. [He’s] not cool with him at all,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. With her mind now focused on fixing her marriage, Tiny was willing to make the necessary sacrifice. “Tiny’s a grown woman and she can do what she wants but right now, she wants to keep Tip happy. So she hit pause on her trainer,” the source added. Maybe T.I. had a good reason to feel threatened? Tiny was “crushing” on her hot new trainer, as his fine looks made workouts all that much better. Plus, Kory certainly didn’t win T.I. over when he posted a message, almost sending a message to Tip. “Tell your ex I’m the new N***a. Cause he ain’t know what to do with that.” Hmmm.

“She didn’t officially quit or anything. She doesn’t want to burn any bridges with [Kory]. She likes having him as an option. If Tip pisses her off she’ll be right back to working out with Kory,” the source said. Hmm. It appears that in giving in to Tip’s jealousy by giving him what he wants, she now has a new weapon in her back pocket. If T.I. messes u, or does something that leaves Tiny pissed (like sending a text to Bernice Burgos, 37,) Tiny will just book a one-on-one workout session with Kory. Damn.

Despite hitting “pause” on her workouts with Kory, Tiny’s “still training hard,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s still wants to keep her body on point. She even worked out during her birthday trip and when she was in the Bahamas.” On top of that, Tip “made a big point of going to the gym with her, acting like her trainer.” So, the couple that sweats together, stays together? Maybe. Tip’s sudden interest in Tiny’s physical fitness isn’t fooling anyone. “Tiny’s laughing because she knows him so well,” the insider says. “She knows he got jealous about her hiring a hot guy to train her and he’s trying to prove he’s better.” Well, T.I. did get his way. Tiny stopped seeing Kory – for now.

What do you think about Tiny’s decision, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she was right for cutting off Kory?