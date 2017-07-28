Going back to his musical roots, Shaquille O’Neal dropped a diss track on July 28 that going after fellow retired baller LaVar Ball. Don’t worry, it’s all in good fun — but you’ve got to hear the lyrics!

While most know Shaquille O’Neal, 45, as a professional basketball player, he actually had a previous career as a rapper. It began in 1993 when he dipped his toe in the composing pool, eventually snowballing his successes into five studio albums and one compilation album. Shaq hung up his musical hat when he become one of the world’s greatest athletes, but now he’s BACK IN THE STUDIO. The retired NBA superstar released a diss track on July 28, which slams LaVar Ball, 48, and his basketball skills right off the bat! The hilarious lyrics go like this — “I been doing this a long time…when you were averaging 2 points riding the pine.”

The diss track is believed the be a clapback to a few comments LaVar said about Shaq and his family. All in good fun, LaVar quipped on camera that his son LaMelo would “kill” Shaq’s son Shareef in a game of 2-on-2. Don’t worry guys, this isn’t a real feud. These ballers are just taking the piss out of each other for a good laugh. There’s no bad blood here. Shaq not only retaliated with a new song, he also made a funny bet on Instagram. “If LaVar Ball beats me I’ll superglue a wig to my head forever,” he wrote. “Wake up bro. I made more free throws in a game then the Points you averaged mr 2.2 a game. Respect this first.”

Even though their basketball skills are being questioned, there’s no doubt in Shaq’s mind that LaVar’s an amazing father. In fact, his unnamed diss track praises the father-of-three for raising such amazing boys — who also happen to have mad skills on the court. Shaq even gushes about LaMelo‘s jump shot in the song. OMG — what if he releases another full-length album? That would be epic.

