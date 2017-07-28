Break out the leather! Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj has adopted a bold bondage look over the years! Here’s some of the celebs who know how to rock the edgy style!

Everyone once in a while, one of our favorite celebs decides it’s time to infuse some serious sexuality into their look! We obviously love when this happens because that’s when they try their hand at incorporating bondage gear into their style! Bring on the buckles! Break out the cut-outs! More straps and corsets! No fashion trend ignites the imagine like the bondage look, so we’ve rounded up a few famous faces who aren’t shy about their love for the leather! Check out these white-hot images of celebs rocking the bold look here!

As might have already noticed, the Kardashians and Jenners absolutely LOVE teasing the bondage look, especially when they’re taking in the night life! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been known to rock leather everything when she’s looking to make a statement! And the likes of Kim, 36, and Khloe, 33, can’t get enough of curve-hugging dresses that feature bondage-inspired cutouts! Let’s not forget Kylie Jenner, 19! The youngest reality star sister definitely know how to tease fans in a daring, all-black ensemble! And let’s face it, they always make the edgy trend look sexy as hell!

Sometimes it’s a certain song that inspires a singer to adopt some edge! The likes of Katy Perry, 32, Christina Aguilera, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 34, all busted out the leather when promoting their new music or filming a sexy music video! It makes sense. After all, when celebs try out the bondage gear, heads are bound to turn! Whether they’re on stage or hitting the club, we just can’t get enough of this taboo-teasing look! Keep the kinky fun coming!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb knows how to rock bondage apparel best? Let us know!