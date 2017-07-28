Selena Gomez Confesses Her Deepest Insecurity: ‘I’m Sensitive As F*ck’

Selena Gomez is a sensitive soul! She opens up about her biggest insecurities in a July 28 interview, admitting that she only recently found self-confidence, and that sometimes it’s hard to feel things ‘so intensely.’

“I have a lot of insecurities…I’m sensitive as f*ck,” Selena Gomez, 25, tells her friend and director Petra Collins in a new interview for DAZED. “I feel everything so intensely, which is one of my favorite things about myself. Feeling is something I love,” she adds.

Selena also explains that growing up in Texas was stifling, to an extent. “With the way I grew up, I always felt like there was something inside of me that hadn’t been accessed,” Sel says. “I hadn’t had the opportunity or confidence to find it. For so long I felt like I [wasn’t able] to do something like this,” she continues, referring to her controversial and provocative music video for “Fetish,” “Not because I don’t want to but because I lack that confidence.” Aww! We’re so glad Selena is coming into herself, and of course her two recent videos are totally badass. Not a fan of how Selena uses an eyelash curler on her tongue in the wild video for “Fetish?” Well, she doesn’t care!

Finally, the “Bad Liar” singer credits Petra, who directed the video for “Fetish,” for helping her find that confidence. “I feel more comfortable with you than most people…you make me feel more confident about the choices I make, like a sister. You help me, you encourage me and validate how I feel in that moment,” Selena gushes. “I wouldn’t have been able to grow into the artist I am right now without you. It’s like this fire-and-water, duality thing going on.” Love this friendship!

HollywoodLifers, are you proud of Sel for opening up like this? Tell us what you think!