Considering his mom & sister are basically Snapchat queens, it’s no surprise Saint West is already mastering the app. Appearing in an adorable video, the 1-year-old rocks a super cute filter & fans even get to hear him talk!

Saint West, 1, is too cute for words in his mom, Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, latest Snapchat vid. Posting the precious clip on July 27, Kim showed off just how sweet her little boy is, and we cannot get enough! In the Snap, Kim uses the zebra filter on Saint, calling it a “bunny dinosaur.” While Saint is adorable with or without a filter, we have to say, zebra ears DO look insanely cute on him! “Is that a bunny dinosaur?” Kim asks her son in the clip. “Say dinosaur!” Click here to see pics of Kim Kardashian’s kids.

After his mom’s encouragement, baby Saint quietly mumbles a version of the word “dinosaur,” mostly just getting out “saur,” and his little voice is BEYOND cute! And if that wasn’t sweet enough, Saint then opens his mouth and sticks out his tongue. “What does a dinosaur say?” Kim prompts. “No no!” Saint shouts — in his adorably squeaky voice. “A dinosaur says ‘no no?'” Kim asks. “What does a dinosaur say?” On cue, the little guy gives his best “rawr” and just like that, our hearts melted!

Saint def seems to be following in the footsteps of his big sis, North West, 4, who has appeared in Kim’s Snapchat videos countless times. Nori’s fav filter has been known to be the ever-popular flower crown one, but she’s also had fun with the bunny filter and the golden crown one as well. While Kim has admitted that North is more like her father, Kanye West, 40, she says Saint definitely takes after her.

“[Saint] is my twin. He’s literally my twin personality, I don’t wanna be like, ‘I’m so sweet,’ but he’s so sweet. He’s just such a good, good boy. Such a good person,” Kim gushed to Ellen DeGeneres, 59, on the Apr. 27 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “North just beats him up all day long and he doesn’t cry…she’s just awful. She is so jealous and I thought it was a phase. It’s not going away. She says boys aren’t allowed in her room!” Poor Saint! But hey, now that Saint’s a little older, maybe the two can bond over their mutual love of Snapchat filters!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Saint such a cutie? Do you think he’ll be a social media guru some day like his mom?