Reince Priebus Out As White House Chief Of Staff: Replaced By Secretary John F. Kelly

Draining the swamp? Reince Priebus is out as Chief of Staff, according to President Donald Trump. The West Wing is getting a major overhaul after Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit the week prior.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been replaced at the White House by Secretary John F. Kelly, according to President Donald Trump, 71. The news comes just a week after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer left his position, as well. Priebus becomes the shortest serving Chief of Staff in American history.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration. I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president has been breaking important news over Twitter recently. He was just under fire for declaring on the social media platform that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the military. That declaration was shot down when the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a statement saying they were never consulted about the matter.

