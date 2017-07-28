Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Of A ‘Grumpy’ North West: ‘She’s Just Not That Into Me’

My, my, apparently even the cutest celebrity kids get grumpy sometimes! Little North West had a mini-meltdown on July 27, and Kim Kardashian hilariously caught the whole thing on Snapchat!

Is North West on a mean streak?! The precious 4-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, got an attitude with her mom on July 27, and the video is hilarious! Luckily, Kimmy had a good sense of humor about it, joking “she’s just not that into me.” LOL! Northie definitely didn’t think it was as funny herself. Scroll down to watch the Snapchat. See pics of the little one, here.

The little Kardashian lady has a furrowed brow and a teeny frown when Kim asks her to repeat something she said. North walks behind a chair and covers her face, letting out and adorable little little “hmph!” Kim giggles slightly and mimics the sound. We love this mother-daughter duo!

North has been super feisty ever since she turned four. Normally she seems like the sweetest little thing, but recently she’s been getting a new attitude! First, on July 3, North looked hilariously exasperated when she was asked to pose for a family pic. Kim, Kanye and Saint all look happy as clams, but North has a full-on grimace. On July 10, North showed her diva side again while Kim recorded her and Penelope Disick talking about their birthday party. The best part was she she dodged the camera and shouted “no! No flash!” To which Kim sheepishly agrees, “okay, no flash.” Then on July 24, she blew out the candles on a friend’s birthday cake, leaving her pal looking stunned. How is it that all of this only makes her cuter to us?

Watch North give her mom major attitude, here:

