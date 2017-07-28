Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill: Hearing Him Say He Loved Her ‘Softened Her Heart’

Nicki Minaj will always have a soft spot for Meek Mill. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that when he dropped the big L word in his interview, it melted her heart.

Actions always speak louder than words — except when those words are “I love you.” Nicki Minaj, 34, was heavily moved by Meek Mill‘s emotional radio interview with Power 99 Philly, so much so that people are wondering if there’s any chance of a reconciliation. The “Anaconda” raptress “isn’t surprised that Meek is missing her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If she was him, she would miss her too. It did soften her heart to hear him say he loved her, but not enough for her to think about going back.” Awww man…That would have been the sweetest reunion ever after the way he worshipped her on-air.

Discussing his newest Wins And Losses album with the station, the 30-year old “Litty” hitmaker gushed over Nicki in a way we’d never heard before. Who knew he could be so soft? “I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course,” he revealed. “Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It’s so easy to tell the truth now.” We’re major suckers for anything romantic, but the Trinidad-native is staying strong.

“Nicki is only looking forward, not backwards,” our source continues. “Right now her mind is on all the success she’s having.” The bootylicious hip-hop queen recently dropped a sizzling music video “You Da Baddest” featuring Future, in which she rocks a scandalous S&M-inspired bondage suit made out of red tassels and thigh-high boots. No wonder Meek is still thinking about her!

