Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi’s Wedding Plans Still On Hold — Is There Trouble In Paradise?

Following Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi‘s late 2016 engagement, which aired during the Bachelor season finale in March 2017, they both made it very clear that they were going to take things slow and not rush into marriage. And guess what? “Nothing has changed,” Nick told Us Weekly of the couple’s decision to hold off on getting married, while at Clayton Kershaw’s 5th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on July 27. “I think it’s always important to take things slow.” Click here to see more pics of Nick and Vanessa!

Aside from just “taking things slow,” Vanessa, who is a special needs teacher, has also been busy working on a charity, so wedding planning hasn’t been on her mind. “She spent a lot of time on her fundraiser, No Better You, and she raised a ton of money on her event in Montreal,” he further explained. “That definitely took up a ton of her time. I tried to help when I could. [We’re] just trying to enjoy the summer.” Obviously, we’re bummed out to hear that Nick and Vanessa won’t be getting married anytime soon, but if they want to wait, then more power to them! And for those of you who are aching for some wedding details, we do know that Vanessa won’t be going after a fancy designer to make her wedding dress. “I think [I want] something simple,” she told Us.

As you’ll recall, Nick and Vanessa met while filming Season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in the spring of 2017. He proposed with a 3.75-carat Neil Lane engagement ring during the season finale.

