Neymar Tried To Fight One Of His Barcelona Teammates At Practice & It Got Ugly Fast

Neymar, what are you doing? During a July 7 practice, Neymar got in the face of Nelson Semedo in a heated argument. It got so bad, Neymar had to be physically restrained!

Can someone help Neymar, 25, find his chill? Did it get confiscated at the border? It must have been taken by customs, because the Brazilian superstar nearly came to blows with a fellow FC Barcelona player while practicing in Miami, Florida. He and the newest member of FCB, Nelson Semedo, 23, got tangled up as the team was practicing ahead of El Clasico Miami on July 27, according to TMZ. Clearly, Neymar wasn’t pleased with the rookie Barca player, as they got into each other faces. When Nelson walked away, Neymar had to be held back by Sergio Busquets, 29, before he started throwing hands. Click here to see the video.

A frustrated Neymar then tore off his scrimmage vest before storming to a corner. As he cooled down, the young striker kicked a soccer ball to relieve some of his anger. Witnesses say, according to TMZ, that Neymar got into his car and left the practice facility all together. That’s not good news for Barca fans. The Blaugrana is about to meet their most bitter rivals, Real Madrid, in El Clasico Miami on July 29. If Neymar’s more concerned with fighting his teammates than scoring goals, Barca is doomed even before the game starts.

This Barca-on-Barca fight is the latest bit of drama surrounding Neymar, as the soccer striker is reportedly very unhappy with Barcelona. Neymar is allegedly looking to jump ship, but in order to do so, he needs to pay the club €222 million in order to buy out his contract. He has reportedly agreed to a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, sources close to the French club tell ESPN FC, which somehow includes PSG ponying up the near quarter-of-a-billion Euros Neymar needs to buy his freedom.

Despite all this transfer talk, Neymar is still on track to play alongside Lionel Messi, 30, Luis Suarez, 30, and the rest of the team in El Clasico (the name given to matches against their La Liga rivals, Real Madrid. Because this El Clasico is happening in the United States, it’s been dubbed El Clasico Miami.) Even if Neymar has the game of his life, don’t think he’ll go back to being “buddy-buddy’ with Barca after this match. He was supposed to then fly to China to fulfill commercial commitments, per Bleacher Report, but he cancelled the appearance because he’s reportedly “busy with transfer business.” Huh. Will El Classico Miami be the last time Neymar’s seen in a Barcelona uniform?

