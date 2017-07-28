Mindy Kaling glowed as she hit the red carpet for the 1st time since news of her pregnancy broke. The star showed off her bump in a fitted dress as she dished on the last season of ‘The Mindy Project.’ Find out what to expect!

Mindy Kaling, 38, could not be a more beautiful mom-to-be. Debuting her baby bump at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Los Angeles on July 27, the Office alum flaunted her newfound pregnancy curves in a flattering navy frock featuring a midi hemline with chiffon sleeves and circular metal embellishments. And while she looked gorgeous with her dark, loose curls swept to the side, red lipstick, and silver jewelry, Mindy’s bump certainly took center stage. Click here to see pics of moms showing off their gorgeous baby bumps.

Mindy, who has yet to publicly address her pregnancy, was at the TCAs in the first place to support the sixth and final season of her Hulu comedy series, The Mindy Project, which is set to premiere on September 12. The star even spoke on a panel to discuss the new season along with her co-star Ike Barinholtz and screenwriter Matt Warburton. When asked if she felt it was important for her character to get a traditional happily ever after, Mindy replied — possibly thinking of her own life — “I think that we do, I think we’re romantics… I think that happily ever after can sometimes be romantic happiness and sometimes it can be a feeling of contentment with your life, as a professional and as a mother.” Pretty sweet, right?

Staying on the theme of motherhood, it was also revealed that this season of The Mindy Project will include a “mom-shaming” episode co-starring Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen! “The episode is a little bit about mom shaming and that’s cool. It was really fun and hit a lot of those juicy ripped-from-the-blogger-headline storylines,” Mindy explained. A prequel was briefly discussed as well, with Mindy teasing about the very last episode, “We just have such a good finale that we’ve known about for awhile.” Is anyone else super pumped?

“Marriage was a big [goal] for Mindy and now finally has it and what’s fun about this season is showing the reality of marriage and what lived up to expectations and what didn’t — and then frankly getting disillusioned with it over the course of the season,” Mindy dished. “I think [Mindy’s character is] going to learn a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent,” executive producer Matt added. We’re so excited for Mindy to become a first-time mom IRL, and while she’s staying tight-lipped about who the father is, we know she’s going to make one fantastic mom!

