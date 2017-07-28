Why Megan Fox, Emily VanCamp & More Celebs Are Disappearing From Instagram

Have you noticed that some of your favorite celebrities have removed their profile pictures from their Instagram accounts? What gives? What’s going on? Don’t panic — we have the answer!

Sadly, tigers are disappearing from the wild at an insane rate, and celebrities like Megan Fox, Zachary Quinto, Emily VanCamp, and supermodel Cintia Dicker are doing what they can to inspire change and increase the number of wild tigers in the world. “My profile picture disappeared to bring awareness for the disappearance of tigers in the wild,” Megan Fox informed her fans and followers on Instagram on July 12. “As a #TigerPartner, I’m dedicated to helping protect the world’s last 3,890 wild tigers. Join me by deleting your profile picture, creating art or making a donation as I’ve done to the @world_wildlife rangers that keep wild tigers safe at the [World Wildlife Fund’s official website].”

“Today as a @tigerbeerus partner I removed my profile pic to mirror the disappearance of tigers in the wild… now I’m challenging you to help the world’s last 3,890 wild tigers by ‘disappearing’ yourself or creating art and making a donation like I’ve done to the @world_wildlife rangers keeping tigers safe,” Zachary Quinto also wrote in a message to fans.

100,000 tigers lived in the wild 100 years ago, but today, there are only about 3,890 left. Poaching and habitat loss are to blame, however, you can now donate to the rangers who are working to keep wild tigers safe and protected from the outside threats to their species. Megan, Zachary and more stars are encouraging their followers to do this. They’re also taking part in the #3890TIGERS campaign, which is a joint effort by World Wildlife Fund and Tiger Beer that leads up to Global Tiger Day on July 29. In addition to donating $1 million to WWF’s tiger conservation efforts, Tiger Beer is also matching all donations up to $25,000.

For more information on tigers and what you can do to help, watch the clip below.