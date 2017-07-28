Meek Mill Still Heartbroken Over Nicki Minaj Split: ‘Breaking Up With Anybody You Love Is A Loss’

Meek Mill is still hurting big time over his breakup with superstar Nicki Minaj. He’s revealing that having her as his girlfriend was his biggest win, while losing her broke his heart.

Since his new album is called Wins and Loses, it’s only natural that Meek Mill is opening up about what his biggest W’s and L’s are and to no surprise, they both involve ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 34. The 30-year-old south Philadelphia native opened up to the city’s Power 99 Philly radio station about how he wanted her for years and was on top of the world when he finally got her as his woman. “It was a win. I got Nicki when I was… like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course,” he revealed.

The couple first started dating in 2015 when Meek was the opening act on Nicki’s tour. Their relationship lasted almost two years before their painful Jan. 2017 breakup. He’s still taking it pretty hard, as the “Whatever You Need” rapper was head over heels for Nicki. “Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It’s so easy to tell the truth now,” he said reflectively.

That’s awfully nice of him to say such kind things about her, especially since she came out with a diss track about their relationship “Regret in your Tears” that many believe is about Meek. “Regret in your tears, now you taste ’em/’Cause you know I don’t chase, I replace ’em,” the chorus goes, following it with, “I just want the memories, tried to make some with you/Now I gotta erase some with you.”

Meek isn’t the only ex-boyfriend of Nicki’s to be upset about losing her. Safaree Samuels, 36, went on Twitter to cry about the fact that they didn’t have children together during their 12-year on and off relationship. “I really want to have a kid. Nicki, you were supposed to have my child. I can’t believe this life,” he shared on July 27 before eventually deleting it after fans cruelly mocked him.

