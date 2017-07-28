Mario Cantone IS Scaramucci In This Hilariously Vulgar Clip From ‘The President Show’

Forget Larry David being related to Bernie Sanders – is Mario Cantone secretly Anthony Scaramucci’s twin brother? His Scaramucci’s impression, full of obscenities and threats, was so perfect, it was as if Anthony was really there.

Seriously, someone should see if Mario Cantone, 57, and Anthony Scaramucci, 53, are actually cousins. The Sex and the City star delivered an on-point impression of the new White House communications director during the July 27 episode of Comedy Central’s The President Show, capturing The Mooch’s bravado and vulgarity. After promising to “fire so many people” before making not-so-veiled threats at White House chief of staff Reince Preibus, Mario (as Anthony) said, “there’s an old Italian expression my mother used when somebody hurt her. She’d say, ‘stick the umbrella up by a**, but don’t open it!'”

“WOW,” Antony Atamanik (the 43-year-old comedian who portrays President Donald Trump, 71, on The President Show) said. “I love ethnics.” From there, Mario’s Scaramucci said that he was so in love with love that he could “suck my own c***,” before gushing all over Donald Trump. “I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden, in a top coat, hitting foul shots. Swish. Swish. Swish. I’ve also seen him eat a live raccoon, bones and all, and sh*t a Siamese housecat.”

If Mario’s seems like a wild exaggeration, it’s closer to reality than one would think. Anthony left voters stun after an unfiltered interview appeared in the New Yorker on July 27, according to Variety. While speaking freely, the Mooch took shots at Reince, calling him a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” He also threw some shade at former Breitbart executive and current White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, 63. When asked if he took the White House job for media attention, Anthony said, “I’m not Steve Bannon. I’m not trying suck my own c***. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Anthony faced some backlash following this interview, since the White House communications director was dropping F-bombs during an interview. “I sometimes use colorful language,” The Mooch tweeted after the interview was published. “I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for [Trump’s] agenda. I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won’t happen again.”

Huh. If that’s the reaction to the New Yorker interview, does that mean Anthony’s not going to love Mario’s impression of him? Sean Spicer, 45, the former White House Press Secretary, was able to laugh off Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live. “I think you have to laugh at yourself and accept some self-deprecating stuff. When it’s funny, it’s funny,” he said. Though Sean admitted some of Melissa’s jokes were “over the line, he did say “you have to have a bit of thick skin if you’re going to do this [job.]”

