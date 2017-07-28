Marc Anthony’s Mother Dies & He Grieves The Heartbreaking Loss: ‘I Will Miss You, Mami’

A terrible tragedy struck Marc Anthony on July 27, as his beloved mother, Guillermina Quiñones de Muñiz, has died. The singer mourned the loss of his ‘family’s hero’ before saying how much he’s going to miss her.

What a horrible thing to happen to Marc Anthony. The 48-year-old singer’s mother, Guillermina Quiñones de Muñiz, passed away on July 27, and the Grammy-award winning singer relayed this devastating news to his fans online, per Page Six. “Today, at 12:10 PM my family’s hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away,” he said in a picture shared to both his Twitter and Instagram. “She left in peace, accompanied by all your prayers and well wishes for which we thank you all.” Though the exact cause of Guillermina’s death remains unknown at this point, it was clear that there was now a huge hole in Marc’s life.

“Mami, I’m going to miss you so much,” he said at the end of his message. Marc is the youngest of eight children and he has often cited his parents – Guillermina and father, Felipe Muñiz – as the biggest inspiration for him to start singing, according to Us Weekly. However, Marc has kept his relationship with his parents out of the spotlight throughout his career. The biggest indication that his mother was in failing health came on July 23, when he tweeted a plea to his fans. “Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy.”

In addition to that, Marc and his girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno, were spotted attending a hospital in his native country of Puerto Rico. His oldest daughter also shared a photo with her grandmother online, per E! News, captioning it, “I love you so much nana #thisdiseasesucks #prayingforamiracle.”After Marc announced the loss, fans flocked online to share their condolences, wishing him and his family well during their time of loss.

Today at 12:10pm my families hero, our rock, our protector, inspiration and now ANGEL passed away…. pic.twitter.com/4e7U86720r — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 27, 2017

Please pray for my mom today. I love you mommy. — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) July 23, 2017

@MarcAnthony we are all praying for your mami Guillermina. We love you! 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/IzmNb2rzJ6 — Palabras Del AlmaUSA (@MarcAnthonyUSA) July 24, 2017

So sorry for your loss….praying God gives you the strength you need to overcome this tough time in your life….RIP — I Love the Sun (@SunGoddess818) July 28, 2017

It seems that Marc will carry a heavy heart when he goes out on the road. The Grammy-winning singer will kick off his Full Circle Tour on Aug. 25 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The tour takes him across the United States, before ending at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Though, it’s safe to say that when Marc goes onstage, his mother will be watching down on him, proud of the boy she helped raised into a music superstar.

Our thoughts are with Marc’s family during this tragic time.