Madison Beer Dishes On Relationship With Brooklyn Beckham: Are They Dating?

Madison Beer is setting the record straight on her and Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship status! Are the teen stars dating or WHAT?! Here’s what she has to say about it…

Madison Beer, 18, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, have been spending quite a bit of time together lately, but according to her, it’s strictly platonic. “I’ve known Brooklyn for years,” she explained during an interview with AOL’s BUILD Series. “We’ve ben really close as we’ve gotten older. I’m newly out of a relationship. We’re definitely, like, crushing on each other, but we’re both very busy. He’s great, though. He’s a cutie — literally one of my best friends.” She added that Brooklyn is also about to move to New York, while she’s in California, so a relationship is “not really realistic.” Aww, unfortunately the timing just doesn’t seem to be right for these two, but perhaps in the future they can take things to the next level!

Fans began buzzing that something romantic could be going on between Madison and Brooklyn after he was spotted in the front row of one of her concerts on July 15 — and then they left the venue together! Since then, they’ve been photographed out and about on various occasions, and paparazzi even caught them looking like they were about to share a kiss while shopping on July 21. The night before, Madison also joined Brooklyn and his famous mother, Victoria Beckham, for dinner in L.A., so shippers were certain this was more than just a friendship!

Madison is very newly single after recently breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, Jack Gilinsky, 20, just last month. The pair made headlines on July 1 when an old audio clip of him calling her a ‘f***ing slut’ and more was released online. He released an apology one day later, in which he confirmed that they ended their relationship, but were still on good terms. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has not dated anyone seriously since Chloe Moretz, who he split from at the end of last summer.

