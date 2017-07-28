MAC Cosmetics Is Giving Away Free Lipstick And GASP — There’s No Catch: How To Get It

To celebrate National Lipstick Day on July 29, MAC is giving away FREE lipsticks. Yes, you heard that right. Find out how and where to get your fave shade below!

Rejoice, beauty lovers, because it’s almost National Lipstick Day! The very important holiday is Saturday, July 29. To celebrate, MAC is giving away FREE, full size lipsticks. This means you can save $17 on your favorite shade, or get a new one you’ve been dying to try. This promotion is valid at U.S. Boutiques AND retailers (MAC is now sold at Ulta!) so get there early. Of course, it’s while supplies last, and who knows how big supplies actually are. I know there will be thousands of women wanting to get in on this deal around the country, so get your coffee and prepare to wait in line!

Even if you don’t get your free MAC lipstick, you can definitely celebrate National Lipstick Day. I just interviewed Avon Celebrity Makeup Artist Kelsey Deenihan, who works with stars like Lucy Hale and Reese Witherspoon, and she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that lipstick is the easiest way to change up your look in seconds. “However long it takes to put on a [lip]. Yesterday, I put on a red lip and it instantly makes it look like you put some effort into it. If you’re wearing a lipstick that is making a statement, you don’t have to have a face on. You can just put on some tinted moisturizer, mascara, and go. It’s less effort. It instantly ups your game. It’s an intentional look. You look like you finished your look — you put a lipstick on, and you’re like, I have makeup on, I’m ready.”

As far as picking the best nude color for your skin tone, Kelsey says: “My favorite nudes are your lip color but better. If you’re muting it out, you can go with a neutral color. But for a pretty nude, go something similar to your lip color, but slightly more opaque.” And if you love liquid lipstick, don’t fret — it’t not going anywhere! “I love the matte lip. Especially going into fall. There are some great new products in the market. It was here all summer — summer is normally glosses and stains but so many people were like, no, we’re not ready to let the [matte] go.”

HollywoodLifers, are you headed to MAC for free lipstick this weekend?