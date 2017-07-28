Leo DiCaprio is living it up with the ladies this summer! The Oscar winner was pictured hanging with gorgeous girls in St. Tropez on June 27, the same day his ex, Nina Agdal, posed completely naked on Instagram!

Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, is continuing his summer of fun as a single man in St. Tropez! The hunky Titanic star was spotted partying on a yacht in the south of France on June 27. Everywhere he went on the yacht, beautiful women were around him. He was seen chatting with model Daphne Groeneveld, 22, and her friends aboard the boat. Leo’s BFF, Tobey Maguire, 42, was also seen partying on the boat.

His hangout session with a bunch of stunning women happened on the same day that his ex, Nina Agdal, 22, posted a nude photo on Instagram. The model was photographed lying naked in bed with her hand covering her breasts. Is it just a coincidence that Leo living up with a crowd of beautiful women the same day Nina posts her sexiest Instagram yet? Probably, but maybe not!

Leo and Nina broke up in May 2017 after one year of dating, but they’re still friends. Nina is now reportedly dating Christie Brinkley’s son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 22. Leonardo isn’t dating anyone at the moment. He’s clearly enjoying being a sexy single man. However, he did reunite with his beloved Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, 41, at his annual foundation gala in St. Tropez on July 26. He posed for a photo with Kate and another one of their Titanic co-stars, Billy Zane, 51, at the gala. Cal and Jack definitely seem to get along better in real-life than they did in Titanic! The only woman Jack had on his arm on his big night was his BFF Kate! So to all the ladies out there, you still have a chance to steal the Oscar winner’s heart!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Leonardo and Nina are done for good? Let us know!