The music video for Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar’s hit ‘Loyalty’ is here — and it’s even more epic than we imagined! Watch them take on criminals and kick major ass in the wild vid here!

When two of the hottest names in music collaborate, we know it’s going to be epic, but Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar totally took things to the next level in their video for “Loyalty.” The pair portray what seems to be a modern day version of Bonnie & Clyde in the footage, teaming up to fight their enemies, all while remaining devoted to one another. The clip starts with Kendrick blindfolded amongst a bevy of lingerie-clad women, then rapping in an alley, before flashing to a scene of Rihanna using her charm and good looks to help take down a massive opponent behind the wheel of a sports car.

The pair’s relationship is then explored a bit more, and their trust for one another is made clear when she allows him to hold her over the edge of a building with just one arm. From there, they fight some more bad guys, then get away in the sports car, proving truly how badass they are by cracking up when the vehicle is involved in a massive crash. In the video, Rihanna shows off her incredible figure in two stunning outfits. First, we see her in a tight white dress with side cutouts, paired with a fur shawl. In other scenes, she rocks a sexy black dress, with her hair simple and straight.

Rihanna and Kendrick dropped “Loyalty” along with his album DAMN back in April, and fans have been obsessing over it ever since. Ri hasn’t dropped any new music of her own since her Jan. 2016 album ANTI, but this year she’s been featured on multiple hit songs, including “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled and “Selfish” by Future. What’s next!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna and Kendrick’s video for “Loyalty”? Are you loving the song?