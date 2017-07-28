Katherine McNamara and Dove Cameron are taking their beloved characters, Clary and Mal, and pitching their awesome ideas to ‘Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban in these HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE videos!

Hey there, Clary and Mal! As part of Disney’s Summer of Service campaign, Katherine McNamara, 21, and Dove Cameron, 21, dress up as their alter egos from Shadowhunters and Descendants 2 before they head into the Spark Tank to pitch their ideas on how to make a positive impact in their communities to Shark Tank star Mark Cuban. With the iconic Shark Tank music playing in the background, Mal walks up to Mark and a group of kids to make her pitch. Mal wants to build a park with a community garden on the Isle of the Lost. Her idea is great, but Mark and the Sparks are worried about how she can pull all of this off. She reveals she’ll have help from Evie, Jay, Carlos, and Jane. Mal also admits she’ll be using a “little bit of magic” to help her along. After a great pitch, Mark and the Sparks tell her to go for it!

Next up, Clary walks in to talk about an idea that came to her in an angelic vision. She wants to build a website connecting people who need help with people who want to help. Mark wonders if Clary’s pitch is too complicated. One of the Sparks offers up a great idea — an easy-to-use app that connects kids who are looking to do good deeds. This is a way to find friends and help people at the same time! Another Spark also adds that if the person can’t lend their time, they can make a financial donation. Clary LOVES the all of their ideas!

Spark Tank is a Shark Tank-style series of pitches that will air on ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform and additional platforms across Disney | ABC Television Group. The series will also feature Jimmy Kimmel as himself and Miss Piggy as herself. The Summer of Service campaign in collaboration with Youth Service America / YSA is now underway. Through September 30, 2017, kids ages 5-18 can apply for a $500 Summer of Service grant with their idea to make a difference. To learn more about the Summer of Service and apply for a grant, visit http://www.Disney.com/BeInspired.

