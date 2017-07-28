Justin Bieber’s Tour Not Cancelled Because Of Hillsong: Church Fights Back Against Rumors

After Justin Bieber cancelled the remaining 14 dates of his tour, it was reported that Hillsong Church played a part in his decision to cut his concert dates. However, the church is now fighting back against the accusations!

Hillsong — the popular celebrity church — has denied that Justin Bieber, 24, canceled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour because of their influence. “The recent announcement by Justin Bieber about his tour does not involve Hillsong Church,” a spokesperson for the church told Daily Mail, July 28, adding, “We wish Justin the best for his future.” The church came under fire, immediately after Justin shocked fans by cancelling his upcoming concerts. Reports and fans claimed that the church was to blame because of the singer’s involvement with their services and his close friends Pastor’s Carl Lentz, 32, and Rich Wilkerson, 33. However, as you read above, the Church has denied any involvement with the demise of Justin’s tour.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Justin issued a statement on July 24, where he told fans that his Purpose World Tour is over for now, due to his need for relaxation. In his statement, Justin thanked fans for attending past concert dates, and said he is “grateful and honored” to have his crew beside him. Now, all ticket sales will be refunded. Just when fans thought the singer was going to step out of the spotlight to unplug after his grueling tour schedule, he wound up in the news.

Justin made headlines on July 27, after he accidentally hit a paparazzi with his truck, the night before, as he left a Hillsong Church service. A slew a paps circled around his vehicle at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills and he was unable to see one photog, who he injured after hitting him. Justin immediately hit the breaks and jumped out of his car to help the victim. And, when paps got too close, Justin took command of the situation, where he asked them to step back so he could help the man. The pap later posted video where he was laid up in the hospital, where he said that the incident was a complete accident and that Justin’s a good guy. So, hopefully Justin won’t be hit with any legal issues after this.

After the accident, it was reported that Justin left the scene in a vehicle registered to his on-again, off-again flame, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. According to KTLA in Los Angeles, California, a 2017 Aston Martin was seen in aerial footage where the accident took place. And, the news channel reported that Justin was seen leaving the scene in the Aston Martin which, according to DMV records, they claim belongs to none Kourtney. Although it has not been confirmed that Justin left Hillsong in her car, it could be a likely scenario. Why? — Well Kourt’s a big fan of Hillsong and she’s been spotted at the same church services as the Biebs in the past. So, is their hookup back on?

