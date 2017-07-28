Justin Bieber: Paparazzo Hit By His Truck Defends The Singer From His Hospital Bed — Here’s Why

The paparazzo that Justin Bieber accidentally hit with his monster truck is totally coming to the singer’s defense. See why he’s calling the Biebs a ‘good kid.’

Justin Bieber, 23, showed off incredible concern and kindness towards a photographer that he accidentally hit with his big black Monster truck on July 26. Now the man is singing his praises for coming to his side to make sure he was okay and stayed until an ambulance arrived. Maurice Lamont, who goes by the handle” shot getter” said in a now-deleted Instagram video that “An hour before my birthday hits I get ran over by Justin Bieber. Isn’t that something? He’s a good kid though.” He took the video from his hospital bed hospital after he was rushed there following the accident as Justin was leaving a Hillsong Church worship session in Beverly Hills.

He blames the souped up rig’s big size for the reason that Justin didn’t see him. “I think the truck was a little too big for him though, because there’s no way he could see over the front…the slope it was on. Like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here, getting ready to go into the X-ray now,” he added. Fortunately Maurice only ended up suffering minor injuries. Click here for pics of Justin’s highs and lows of 2017.

Even though Justin has had some rage-induced run-in’s with the paparazzi over the years, he couldn’t have been more caring and helpful after Maurice got clipped. He got out and ran over to him, asking “What can we do? What do you need?” He even said, “Is there anything we can do to help you?” He politely scolded the other shutterbugs to give Maurice some space and privacy. The “Sorry” singer stayed the full 10 minutes until paramedics came and rushed the man to the hospital. All of those church worship services are really paying off when it comes to his kindness towards his fellow mankind — even members of the paparazzi!

The photographer ran over by Justin Bieber: "He's a good kid, accidents happen." pic.twitter.com/uc6rKuFWc5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2017

