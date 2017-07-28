Going on relaxing hikes with the girls in his life is Justin Bieber’s favorite activity. Whenever he’s dating someone new (or rumored to be), he’s spotted treating them to a romantic stroll through LA. Just take a look at all the girls he’s gotten sweaty with!

Justin Bieber, 24, has an MO when it comes to wooing girls. He loves going on a hike through the hills of Los Angeles! Famous ladies in his life, like Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Sofia Richie, just can’t pass up that opportunity. Justin has been spotted time and time again taking a stroll with someone beautiful on the same hiking trail. He doesn’t like to mix it up. And why would he? The creative date idea is always a hit!

Paps manage to spy on Justin and his gals while they’re enjoying the great outdoors nearly every time. They actually followed him with a video crew once when he was trying to spend some alone time with his protégé Madison Beer, 18, in the Hollywood hills! Justin was spotted going for a run while Madison strolled behind him while wearing nothing but a sexy black sports bra and tight matching leggings. Of course she can make gym wear look good. It’s clear that Justin’s equal opportunity when it comes to taking friends and dates on his adventures!

Justin took Kendall on a hike in 2015 after they partied together the night prior. He posted an awesome pic from their outing on Instagram at the time that showed him doing a muscle man pose while Kendall looked super sassy. She had her t-shirt tied up so her incredible abs showed with her yoga pants. This hike came just a month after he took Hailey to the trail! There have been many girls in between (click through our gallery to see them all!). Most recently, Justin was spotted with gorgeous Miami model Audreyana Michelle, and he was all about that hike. He was so pleased with their date that he grabbed paparazzi shots and put them on his own Instagram account!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Justin will take on a hike next? Let us know!