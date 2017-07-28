Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Hospitalized For Thyroid Cancer: She’s ‘Hoping For A Miracle’

Jill Zarin revealed that her husband, Bobby Zarin, has sadly been hospitalized as he battles thyroid cancer. The ‘RHONY’ star says her husband is ‘not going down without a fight.’

Bobby Zarin was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009. After a period of stability and good health. Bobby and wife Jill Zarin, 53, discovered in November 2016 that the cancer had returned, this time in his brain. The Real Housewives of New York star spoke candidly about her husband’s tragic diagnosis, which has now landed him in the hospital. The cancer is resisting treatments, like radioactive iodine treatment and Gamma Knife Radio surgery, she tells PEOPLE in a new interview, and they’re faced with a difficult battle.

“His cancer took an unexpected turn,” Jill told PEOPLE. “But he is not going down without a fight. I’m in shock. I’m in physical shock. I’ve lost 8 lbs. already. He was doing well for a very, very long time. Then the cancer came back in his brain last fall and since then, it’s been one thing after another. We found out, after thinking he had pneumonia, that his Papillary Thyroid Disease became anaplastic thyroid cancer, one of the rarest cancers, which resists treatment.

“He is the most loving and caring person I have ever known besides my father.,” she said. “Sometimes life just isn’t fair. But we have such a great love story. He is the love of my life and I will do everything in my power to heal and care for him. We’re hoping for a miracle.”

Poor Bobby. Jill is, of course, sitting by her husband’s bedside at the hospital in New York City, but she was supposed to be in the Hamptons preparing for her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon to raise money for thyroid cancer this weekend. Bobby is determined to get out of the hospital in time to attend the event, which cast members from almost all Real Housewives shows are attending, she says.

“I want everybody to show up on Saturday happy to celebrate Bobby because he is still with us and he is fighting. I love my Bobby so much,” Jill said, tearing up. “On Saturday, we want to show him how much we love him by raising a lot of money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is looking for cutting-edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer. It’s always a fun event and we are going to have so much fun this year, too.”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Bobby and Jill during their struggle. Give them your support in the comments!