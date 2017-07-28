Jennifer Lopez Flashes Side Boob While Holding Hands With A-Rod On Sweet Date Night

Another day, another romantic date night for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez! This time, the singer even flashed some sexy side boob while out with her man in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, are the picture-perfect couple, and they looked glamorous as ever while heading to dinner at The Pool in New York City on July 27. For the date night, J.Lo rocked high-waisted, green pants, which she paired with a light pink tank and oversized cream-colored sweater. Although Jen seemed pretty covered up, the tank was actually very low-cut in the back and on the sides, and when her sweater was pushed to the side, it revealed a generous amount of side boob. Of course, she rocked it like a pro! The 48-year-old completed her somewhat casual look with open-toed heels and her hair in a sleek top knot, while A-Rod looked beyond handsome in a gray suit.

The hot couple was likely out to continue celebrating Alex’s birthday — he turned 42 on July 27. Jen actually celebrated her own big day just three days earlier, so it was a week-long celebration for the pair! On July 22, they actually had a joint birthday celebration in Miami, where they danced the night away and took tons of gorgeous photos together. And, of course, they both wrote the sweetest social media messages to each other on their respective bdays!

“Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day,” A-Rod gushed, while J.Lo wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room. Wishing you the best year every my love. So excited for everything God has in store for you. #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think A-Rod and J.Lo are going to get married?