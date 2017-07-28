JAY-Z wrote the intense ‘4:44’ track ‘Adnis’ about his late father Adnis Reeves, who left him when he was young. JAY dropped the stunning visual today, July 28 — here it is!

JAY-Z, 47, has delivered his latest 4:44 visual via TIDAL, and it’ll make you feel all of the feels. “Adnis” is an open letter to the rapper’s dad Adnis Reeves, who died from liver failure on June 19, 2003. JAY explores his relationship with his estranged father on the track, and now that the video is here, it’s clear that JAY considers the song to be one of his most important ones ever. Watch the new video above.

Adnis abandoned JAY when he was 11 years old, but they eventually reconciled (shortly before he passed away) in 2003. JAY released a snippet of the song dedicated to Adnis on Father’s Day 2017 — the same day his wife Beyonce, 36, gave birth to their twins. One could make the argument that the track serves as a sort of Father’s Day present from JAY to his dad, and certainly it contributes to 4:44‘s theme of JAY revealing intimate details about his life and family.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Adnis:”

Uh, letter to my dad that I never wrote

Speeches I prepared that I never spoke

Words on a paper that I never read

Proses never penned, they stayed in my head

Jotted on dotted lines, “I’mma fight you, nigga”

From stories that I heard, I’m just like you, nigga

Must’ve been some pain in your past, too

Must’ve been a karma that was past due

Must it be the energy that passed through

Must’ve been a pastor, many snafus

Started a good man, you married my mama

I was in her belly, you hurried that Summer

She had two kids from a previous mister

One family, I don’t believe in half-sisters

Never treated my brother like a step, Pop

Remembered the many lessons when we stepped out

