This is NOT okay. A shocking new video shows YouTube star Jake Paul shoving Tessa Brooks, and it doesn’t look like a joke. You HAVE to see this.

Jake Paul, 20, is under fire yet again and this time it’s for a physical altercation with one of his own friends. A clip from a video uploaded on July 11 is now making waves online, as it shows Jake not-so-gently pushing his fellow YouTube star, Tessa Brooks. The moment happens towards the end of the video at the 21:10 mark, and it starts off with Jake grabbing Tessa under her arm as she screams something inaudible. She nearly falls over when it happens, and thankfully her boyfriend, Chance Sutton, is there to help keep her from going down. Jake then appears to forcefully shove Tessa back against Chance before walking away. Yikes.

Jake is holding hands with his girlfriend, Erika Costell, in the video, and she seems to reach for Tessa before Jake pulls her forward and puts her in front of him. If you look closely, you can also see that Tessa’s boyfriend, Chance, steps forward to confront Jake before he walks away. Even if this was all just a joke or some harmless fun, it definitely does NOT appear that way. All parties involved seem pretty upset over the heated moment, and rightfully so. For the record: physical violence is NOT cool — especially when it’s a man taking on a woman. One look at Twitter reveals that Jake and Tessa’s fans agree, as they are pretty upset with how this moment went down.

You don't ever touch a woman like that its unacceptable behaviour and wrong! True colours have been shown #dontpushtessa — Alycat (@Alyciahanlon) July 17, 2017

#dontpushtessa Jake is legit one disgusting human. Idc how he meant it, but never treat a woman that way! Never! — kimisha (@Kimisha_D) July 23, 2017

This is why I now decide I'm officially in the Logang. #dontpushtessa that was aggressive and such a dog move. Chances face was even 'WTF' — ♡ (@rowenabrabyn) July 22, 2017

