‘Game Of Thrones’: This Major Player Is The Key To Jon Snow Finding Out His True Identity

Jon Snow has to find out who his real parents are on ‘GoT,’ and there is someone out there who is still alive that could confirm his identity. I truly believe this character is the keeper of the biggest secret in Westeros!

Okay, so I wholeheartedly believe that Howland Reed, Jojen and Meera’s father, is the guy we all need to watch out for in Game of Thrones season 7. He was the one fighting alongside Ned Stark at the Tower of Joy showdown we saw in the season 6 finale. He wasn’t in the room when Ned discovered his dying sister and her newborn baby boy, but it’s common sense to believe Ned told Howland everything and swore him to secrecy.

In season 3, Jojen told Bran that Howland never talked about what happened during Robert’s Rebellion. Not once. When Jojen revealed to Howland that Ned had died, it was the first time Jojen saw his father cry. Ned and Howland were clearly very close. Lyanna made Ned promise to take care of her son, and I believe Howland has been fulfilling Lyanna’s dying wish all these years, too.

In season 6, Bran and the Three-Eyed Raven traveled back in time to the Tower of Joy. The Three-Eyed Raven made a point to show Bran that Howland Reed was there with his father. If the Three-Eyed Raven only wanted Bran to know that Lyanna had a son and why Ned had lied to everyone about it, then he probably would have taken Bran straight to the room where Lyanna died.

Bran now knows about Lyanna’s secret son with Rhaegar Targaryen, and it’s only a matter of time that he puts the pieces together that the baby he saw in his vision is Jon Snow. After all, Ned did bring back a baby after Robert’s Rebellion and let everyone believe he cheated on Catelyn.

The biggest struggle Bran faces with this information is this: who will believe him? Jon Snow is having a tough time convincing his supporters that the White Walkers and the Night King are real. If Bran’s goes around saying that a vision showed him that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna and Rhaegar, people are going to think he’s crazy. That’s where Howland Reed comes in. He will be able to back up Bran’s claim. He’s the only one who can. The time is right to bring back Howland Reed in the present day! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Howland Reed will appear in Game of Thrones season 7? Let us know!