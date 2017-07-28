How To Avoid ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers & Still Be Able To Get On Twitter

Not being able to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ live is the worst. Why? Spoilers, that’s why. Well, there are ways to get on Twitter and social media without having the episode ruined for you. Here’s everything you need to know about how to avoid spoilers!

We’ve all been there. Sometimes you just can’t watch Game of Thrones live. You could be traveling or working and just don’t want to have the episode spoiled the second you open Twitter. Yes, Twitter can be dark and full of spoilers. Anyone who is watching a new episode is constantly tweeting what’s happening on the show. If you’re not OK with getting spoiled, then check out these ways to live peacefully and spoiler-free.

*Download Game of Spoils. This is a spoiler-blocking Google Chrome plugin for your Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Google News feeds. This plugin will detect and black out any tweets on Twitter, posts on Facebook or Reddit, and stories on Google News that mention Game of Thrones and other popular show words. You can view any spoiler — when you’re ready! — by clicking on the blacked-out area. Talk about a life-saving plugin!

*Download Spoiler Shield. This extension and phone app blocks spoilers in your social media feed. You can sync Spoiler Shield across devices and reveal the spoiler just by clicking on the post. To top it all off, it’s free! You can download on Google Chrome, iOS, Android, and Kindle.

*Mute words and hashtags on Twitter. As we all know, Game of Thrones is always trending on Sunday nights. If you’re still looking to get on Twitter when the show is on or after, the social media site has a way for you to steer clear of plot points. Twitter gives you the option to mute tweets that contain certain words, phrases, usernames, emojis, or hashtags. By muting, Twitter removes these tweets from your notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, Home timeline, and from replies to tweets.

*Download StayFocusd. This Google Chrome extension helps you stay productive by restricting the amount of time you can spend on certain websites. Once your time is up, the sites you blocked won’t be accessible to you. You can block entire sites like Twitter and Facebook!

There are only 7 episodes of Game of Thrones this season and something major happens every single episode. Make sure you don’t get spoiled by just by scrolling through Twitter and Facebook! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, how have you tried to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers? Let us know!