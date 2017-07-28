First Photo Of Manhattan Man Who Leapt To His Death With Wife Released

The name Glenn Scarpelli made front page news on July 28 after he leapt to his death from a NYC office building. Now, a photo of the chiropractor who left his two children behind has been released.

This picture may be difficult to look at. Glenn Scarpelli‘s tragic suicide made front page news on July 28 after he and his wife Patricia jumped to their deaths from a Manhattan building. The couple, who reportedly left two separate suicide notes to their children, climbed out of their 9th story window of a 17-floor corner office in broad daylight. Glenn and Patricia reportedly jumped because they were in debt and couldn’t handle the “financial reality.” In their reported suicide notes, the parents asked that whoever find the letters make sure that daughter Isabella, 20, and Joseph, 19, are taken care of. A first photo of of Glenn was released hours later — SEE IT HERE.

The chiropractor has brown hair, brown eyes, and a charming smile. You would never know that he was battling such heartbreaking demons from looking at that photograph. But then again, isn’t that sadly always the case? We found a second photo of Glenn from his Facebook page where he’s messing around with one of his buddies (see below — he’s the one at the top). Again, he’s cracking a friendly smile and appears to be a fun-loving guy. It’s devastating that Glenn and Patricia were overwhelmed with financial issues because they seemed like such happy people. The suicide notes, which were found in a Ziploc bag, mentioned a “financial spiral,” according to the NY Daily News.

When the NYPD arrived at the scene, they covered Glenn and Patricia’s bodies with a white sheet. Their bodies were lying in the middle of the street on 33rd Street right next to a 7-11 and a pizza place. It appears some blood was splattered. We pray that Isabella and Joseph didn’t have to see their parents that way, and will hopefully be in good hands from here on out. Our hearts go out to the Scarpelli family.

HollywoodLifers, please keep Glenn and Patricia in your thoughts.