Did Gigi Hadid Just Dye Her Hair Bubble Gum Pink? — See Wild Pic

Gigi Hadid showed off a hot pink ponytail at a Maybelline makeup shoot on July 28 — do you love her colorful pop of pink? Click to see the pic and tell us what you think below.

Gigi Hadid, 22, just cut her hair into a gorgeous layered style, and now, she’s gone pink! We suspect the hot pink ponytail she’s rocking is just temporary. She wore the fun look for a Maybelline photoshoot and Instagrammed a pic from the makeup chair. There was no comment alongside the photo, but she tagged Maybelline, her makeup artist Erin Parsons, nail artist Honey, and hairstylist Kenna. Gigi’s recent haircut was done by Bryce Scarlett, and it created a ton of volume and texture in her hair. But obviously, for this shoot, her hair was straightened and pulled into a super tight, high ponytail.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Gigi said she cut her own hair one time. “Before my first Baby Guess campaign, I cut my [own] bangs and that’s why I wore a bandana!” She also said her style icon switches between Rihanna and the Olsen twins. Maybe Rihanna’s edgy style influenced this dramatic hair makeover! To get the look, try a temporary hair color like one from Manic Panic or L’Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color, which comes in 12 shades. Since her hair was so dramatic, her makeup was pretty natural and subdued. Her cheekbones really popped thanks to blush and highlighter and her eyes were washed in a light pink shade. Her brows were full and gorgeous, and her lips were very natural and balmy. We can’t wait to see the finished campaign.

