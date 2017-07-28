Gigi Hadid Just Got The Prettiest Layered Hairstyle Ever — How To Copy

‘Long layers’ is a phrase I have been telling my hairstylist for the last 15 years, and Gigi Hadid just demonstrated the classic style to perfection. See her hair makeover below!

Gigi Hadid keeps changing her look! She went Barbie blonde at the end of June, showing off her light blonde locks just in time for summer. Now, her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett is showing off his handiwork with her new ‘do! She debuted her new, shorter style on July 26 in New York City. Bryce posted a photo of Gigi on Instagram, writing: “Fresh new ✂️ for 😇 @gigihadid 💄 @patrickta 👗 @mimicuttrell.” The cut isn’t super dramatic or drastic, but demonstrates how the right kind of cut can make a big difference. It looks like he thinned out her voluminous locks, creating more volume and texture in her hair. “Long layers” provide moment and body — they give a real boost to your hair!

Gigi was smiling ear to ear and looked so pretty showing off her new hairstyle. Her makeup was gorgeous, done by Patrick Ta. It was very fresh faced and glowy, but her eyes were defined and sexy thanks to black eyeliner rimming them all the way around. Her lips were pink and natural — so pretty for summer. She’s a Maybelline brand ambassador so it’s easy to copy her look with products from the drugstore. Her entire look was light and effortless — off-duty model, which perfectly suits and describes Gigi!

Gigi paired her beauty look with patchwork jeans, a ribbed crop top and white, leather boots. Gigi has been hanging out with sister Bella Hadid in New York, and the two are always turning heads with their looks.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gigi Hadid’s haircut and hair makeover?