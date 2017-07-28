George Clooney Terrified Over Safety Of His Twins After Photographer Sneaks Onto His Property

After photos of George and Amal Clooney’s twins surfaced in a French magazine, our sources say the A-lister is frantic over his children’s safety!

Few celebs are as private as George, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39. So when a photographer recently got onto their property in Lake Como, Italy to snap photos of their twin babies, Ella and Alexander, it drove the movie star right up the wall! Not only is George considering pressing charges against Voici, the French magazine that acquired the images, our insider says the incident has him terrified and considering scaling up security for his family! Does this mean the world-famous couple are about to turn their home into Fort Knox? Head here for images of this picture-perfect couple!

“This invasion of privacy has set off a huge chain reaction for George,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s now planning to overhaul his security, and not just at his Lake Como home. He’s got five properties and he’s looking to beef up security on all of them. He’s always been fairly blasé about security, even when he had a full-on stalker, he was never actually afraid. But now that he’s a father everything has changed.” Parenthood has certainly brought about another side of the Suburbicon director!

Our insider went on to explain that the photographer’s trespassing has George fearing for his one-and-a-half-month-old children and anxious over what could happen to them. “He’s thinking in worst case scenarios, he just can’t help himself. He’s horrified that someone was able to get on his property and get that close to his babies without him knowing. He’s planning to spend whatever it takes to make sure it never happens again.” Hopefully George and his gorgeous better half will be able to move past this troubling incident without living in fear!

