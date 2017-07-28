George Clooney Outraged Over Illegal Pics Taken Of Twins For Italian Magazine: See Cover

The 1st photo of George & Amal Clooney’s baby twins is here — but George is NOT happy about it! Slamming the paparazzi who took the ‘illegal’ pics, the star announced he’s planning to press charges! See the cover pic.

George Clooney, 56, is jumping into papa bear mode! The star is vowing to take legal action against the paparazzi who he says “illegally” trespassed on his and his wife, Amal Clooney‘s, 39, property and took photos of their one-and-a-half-month-old twin babies, Ella and Alexander, in the privacy of their own home. The photos ended up plastered on the cover of Italian magazine Voici, and George is NOT having it. The blurry snapshots feature George and Amal, each carrying one of their babies, and they were snapped in Lake Como, where the actor has a home. The magazine boasts that the images are the first photos of Ella and Alexander.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” George said in statement regarding the pics. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.” Voici responded by saying that the photos “are a response to a public demand” and that they “do not put in danger Mr. Clooney, his wife or their kids.”

However, it seems George and Amal still have a strong case. After all, according to French law, public figures — like George — can only be photographed while out in public. And they can only be photographed for journalistic purposes. Even in Italy, photographers cannot just peep into a celeb’s private residence and take pics of people or objects hidden from normal visibility.

