Future and Nicki Minaj were rumored to be dating in February after filming the sexy music video for what we now know is ‘You Da Baddest.’ And now that the track and video are here, it’s easy to believe their chemistry was for real! WATCH.

Future, 33, and Nicki Minaj, 34, have basically confirmed that something romantic went down between them with this sexy new track and video! “You Da Baddest” dropped today, July 28, and it’s safe to say that this is one of the collaborations of the summer. The pair also joined forces for DJ Khaled‘s “I Can’t Even Lie” earlier this summer, but this track definitely takes the cake. Watch the video below!

You Da Baddest (Explicit) by Future & on VEVO.

Nicki and Future were photographed filming the music video in Miami, FL, and Nicki had our jaws dropping in a sexy diamond-encrusted bikini look. Fans immediately wondered if the two were a new couple, as Nicki had just split from Meek Mill, 30, in January, leaving her free as a bird.

Things escalated when in late February, Nicki flaunted their hangout sessions all over social media for days (see a pic below) and Future shared Snapchat videos of him and Nicki wearing coordinating diamond watches with the caption “his and hers.” Matching jewelry? Hmm! Then again, it’s possible that the bling was simply for the luxe music video for “You Da Baddest.” It’s so hard to tell!

Anyway, both rappers have remained mum on the subject, and Nicki has since moved on with Nas. We’re sure it’s only a matter of time before the couple records a track together!

Check out more of the lyrics to “You Da Baddest:”

[Intro: Nicki Minaj]

Ten thousand miles up in the sky

We never land ’cause we stay fly

I’ma be your bitch for life

If they try you, they gotta die

Baby, put one in the sky

What we got, they can’t deny

Put your diamonds in the light

And let ’em see you shine bright

[Chorus: Future]

F*** them hoes

Hold up, wait one minute

Hold up, wait one minute

Hold up, wait one minute

Yo, hold up, wait one more

You know you the baddest baby, f*** them hoes

F*** them hoes, f*** them hoes

We on a different planet girl, it’s f*** them hoes

F*** them hoes, f*** them hoes

