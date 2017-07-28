Friday Playlist: Charli XCX, Kesha & More To Start Your Weekend Off Right

It’s Friday, and if you’re scrambling for the perfect weekend playlist, you’re in luck. We’ve done the hard work for you — listen to new songs from Charli XCX, Kesha, Arcade Fire and more!

Friday Playlist is a weekend-ready roundup of new and notable releases that we’ve been loving this week. There are tons of epic new albums out today, so it was hard to narrow it down, but here’s our best effort!

First up is Charli XCX‘s delightful “Boys,” which came complete with a music video full of hotties. (If you missed it, you can click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the best moments. Joe Jonas eating pancakes, anyone?) Then there’s Kesha, who slays once again with “Learn to Let Go,” a deeply personal track about taking control of your own life.

As for the guys, Arcade Fire‘s new record “Everything Now” is positively awesome, as is Coast Modern‘s full-length debut. Both albums are perfect for disco-ing and chilling to, respectively. Out of the tracks we didn’t hear before today, we love Arcade Fire’s frantic “Infinite Content” (“infinite-ly content” might be some of our favorite wordplay ever) and Coast Modern’s beachy “Run It Up.” You can also check out our interview with Luke Atlas here!

OneRepublic does an impressive job of covering Oasis‘ “Champagne Supernova,” and Michael Blume‘s catchy “I Am Not A Trend (No Rules)” is the first song from his upcoming EP, so keep an eye out for that this autumn.

Finally, The Killers have followed up their comeback track “The Man” with the equally danceable “Run For Cover,” and they’ve just announced a huge tour, too. We’re so there.

Listen to everything mentioned above, plus new releases from Snakehips, Alex Lahey and Cage the Elephant:

