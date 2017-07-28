Looks like that Remy Ma diss track from Foxy Brown is finally coming soon! Foxy teased the song — where she threatens to ‘kill’ Remy and defends her pal Nicki Minaj — in a snarky new video. WATCH!

Foxy Brown, 38, just reminded us all that she has a diss track about Remy Ma, 36, coming! “Breaks Over” was first teased back in March via a one-minute snippet, but Foxy took to Instagram on July 27, and her little singalong session has us thinking that the song is dropping soon. As we previously knew, Foxy uses the track both to defend her friend Nicki Minaj, 34, and to take on Remy. Watch her new video below!

“I STARTED DIS SH*T!!!!! And wait til’ y’all see MY DAWTA!!!!!! #BABYFOX,” Foxy captioned the video, and the response from Remy fans was explosive (and instantaneous.) “Leave that stuff alone,” one fan commented on Instagram, implying that Foxy has no place getting between Remy and Nicki’s ongoing feud. “Man, Foxy Brown needs to have a seat. She is still dissing Remy Ma. The Remy/Foxy beef is as stale as old toast,” another fan tweeted.

Watch Foxy slam Remy again here:

Here are the reported lyrics to “Breaks Over” that we know so far:

Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf room

Yo Fox, murder that p*ssyclat

On some bloodclat

Yo Fox, murder that bloodclat Brooklyn, I’ma kill this b*tch

The take over, you fakes over, n*gg*

Got a little shine, okay, thank Mona

Heard your little rhymes, okay, Brooklyn, I’m on

I’m on my ’96 shit, got the DNA of Hova

And Nick my b*tch, but bitch I’m sayin’

I’m where the carcass layin’

B*tch I am not playin

When we was on the island

Rem was in PC shook

She was never tough, she was never wylin’

The bloodclat this

Y’all better tell this bum b*tch

Foxy was born to sh*t

This dusty ass broad think she somethin’ sweet

She give the part to a Hot 97 in this street

You still in that dirty ass TS piece

And Pap f*ck*d that dirty ass BX beast

I’m a mothaf*ckin’ BK savage, you heard?

And I heard about that b*tch miscarriage

Brooklyn, I’m a killer

The Garden Reggie Miller

The Barclay’s floor seat, all black chinchilla

