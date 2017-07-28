Is that you, Evan Peters? A new ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ promo features a man dressed as a clown that looks very similar to Evan. Could this be his character? Watch and decide for yourself!

American Horror Story: Cult promos are being released onto the Internet left and right, but there’s one in particular that has caught out eye. A 16-second promo features a character with blue hair dressed as a clown. The man is identified as No. 82456, but could this be Evan Peters’ character, Kai? The man in the promo looks eerily similar to the American Horror Story star. The guy is rocking the long blue hair Evan, 30, has been seen with lately. Then again, the clown makeup and red golf ball nose could be throwing us off. The guy could be an Evan look-alike. “Who you are doesn’t matter,” a creepy voiceover says in the promo. “There is no you. There is only us.”

Creator Ryan Murphy, 51, has already started spilling details about the highly-anticipated upcoming season, which will be centered around the 2016 election. He revealed that Evan’s character is named Kai and he’ll be romantically involved with Sarah Paulson’s character, Ally. Ryan tweeted that this will be Evan’s “heaviest season yet.” Thank goodness for that!

“This year actually I came in with a lot of input,” Evan told Hello Giggles. “I’m very excited about my role this year. In previous years I had to [compromise] but I kinda came in pretty hardcore this year with lot of ideas, which they were very open to doing and it’s been amazing. I think it’s important.”

The seventh season of American Horror Story is shaping up to be craziest and scariest season of the show yet. The official poster for the season was released on July 27, and the photo is enough to make break out in hives. The poster centers on a deathly pale women who is missing the top of her head. Instead of her brain being inside her head, there’s only honeycomb and bees. “Be of like mind,” the official AHS Twitter account captioned the poster. Yeah, we’re officially creeped out.

American Horror Story: Cult will also star Colton Haynes, 29, Billie Lourd, 25, Lena Dunham, 31, and Billy Eichner, 38. The show premieres Sept. 5 on FX.

