Dove Cameron Calls BF Thomas Doherty The ‘Love Of Her Life:’ See Adorable Pics Of Them Together

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are Young Hollywood couple goals as always! Dove confessed he’s the love of her life in a sweet new interview, and we dare you to watch it without melting.

Dove Cameron, 21, admitted in a new interview that she doesn’t mind working together with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty, 22, on movies like Descendants 2, because they’re “super in love and stuff.” BRB, dying. You can watch the full video of Dove gushing over Thomas above!

“I don’t know. I think when you are an artist who just loves what they do, and that’s something I love so much about him. He’s not like, ‘an actor’ or like ‘celebrity’ and I try to stay away from that as well, and you only kind of do projects that just make your heart beat,” Dove told Access Hollywood in a July 26 interview backstage at rehearsals for Hollywood Bowl’s production of Mamma Mia! “And so we’re super in love in and stuff, so I think it would be easy to collaborate with him again. But honestly, professional, personal, he’s the love of my life so I’m good not working with again too,” she added. AWW!

The Descendants 2 stars went public as boyfriend/girlfriend in February 2017, when they started posting pics of each other on social media with flirty captions. Fans ship it, to say the least, and especially after this latest interview! “They are so cute,” one user commented on YouTube. “Dove and Thomas is adorable together,” another agreed. Same! You can click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the cutest pics of Dove and Thomas.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dove and Thomas make a cute couple? Tell us in the comments!